Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RSI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of RSI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.12. 60,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,552. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.35. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

