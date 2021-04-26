Neil Newman Acquires 2,137 Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) insider Neil Newman purchased 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.93) per share, for a total transaction of £12,971.59 ($16,947.47).

Neil Newman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Neil Newman purchased 1,611 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.10) per share, with a total value of £9,988.20 ($13,049.65).

Shares of LOK traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 605 ($7.90). The company had a trading volume of 164,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,976. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 700 ($9.15). The stock has a market cap of £178.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 606.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 605.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.33 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Lok’nStore Group’s payout ratio is 1.22%.

About Lok’nStore Group

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

