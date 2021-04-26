Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEM. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €63.15 ($74.29).

Shares of NEM stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €59.02 ($69.44). The company had a trading volume of 131,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 52-week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.35.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

