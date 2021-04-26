Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.70

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.70 and last traded at $96.04, with a volume of 91308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 84.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average is $80.67.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Neogen’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 31,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $2,764,230.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $52,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,018.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,724 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,226 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,878,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,412 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 133,507 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 838,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Neogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

