NEST Protocol Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $75.21 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00064295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00019787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00061474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.95 or 0.00741517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00094638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.05 or 0.07384203 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

