Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $24,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after acquiring an additional 126,651 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $275,951.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,236.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $2,548,937. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $96.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.45. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

