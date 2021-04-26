Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $97.98. 542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 104.01 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,749,320.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,937. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.