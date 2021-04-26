Neutrino USD Reaches Market Cap of $250.90 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $250.90 million and approximately $26.25 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00060541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.48 or 0.00278632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $537.08 or 0.01007873 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00025567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $371.53 or 0.00697197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,254.95 or 0.99936560 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 251,943,623 coins and its circulating supply is 251,943,071 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

