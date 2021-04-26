New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.86.

Several research firms recently commented on NGD. CIBC downgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $2.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.70 on Monday. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. Analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 89,034 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 58,335 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,276,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

