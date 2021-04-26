New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NJR opened at $42.86 on Monday. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NJR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

