New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 272,589 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.44% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,891,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 543,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on NJR. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.