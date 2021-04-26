New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 224,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,776,000 after acquiring an additional 56,114 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $5,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,502,000 after acquiring an additional 405,258 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,091,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.66.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

