New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

