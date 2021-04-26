New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 254,279 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722,879 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 254,279 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 123.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $91,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 42.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $49.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

