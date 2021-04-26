New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,183 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Analog Devices worth $65,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 42,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 555,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI opened at $159.02 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.09 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.93 and its 200-day moving average is $145.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

