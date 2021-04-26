New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 942,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 39,130 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Twitter worth $59,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 61,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 12,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TWTR opened at $67.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

