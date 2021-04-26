New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,982 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Activision Blizzard worth $85,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

ATVI opened at $93.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

