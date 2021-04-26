New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $100.64 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,494 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of S&P Global worth $100,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Terry L. Blaker acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $325,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,435,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,456,000 after buying an additional 50,046 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its stake in S&P Global by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $33,464,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.54.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $388.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.38 and a 52 week high of $389.43.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

