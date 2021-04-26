New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $455.22 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,149,983 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 118,405 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Visa worth $455,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $230.00 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $231.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

