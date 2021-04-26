New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $58.06 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,888 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of AON worth $58,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in AON by 1,813.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,963 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of AON by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $2,204,000. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

AON stock opened at $230.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $240.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.60.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

