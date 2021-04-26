New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $65.66 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Humana worth $65,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Humana by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Humana by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.38.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HUM opened at $448.64 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.46 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $415.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.23.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.