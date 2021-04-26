New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $66.90 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,801 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Eaton worth $66,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 405.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 73,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $142.97 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $143.68. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.71 and a 200-day moving average of $123.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

