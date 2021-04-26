New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $80.40 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,801 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Capital One Financial worth $80,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock opened at $135.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $137.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

