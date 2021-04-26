New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $83.58 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,628 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $83,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $255.85 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.62. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

