New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $83.74 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 23,211 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Norfolk Southern worth $83,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. United Bank boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $282.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $155.32 and a twelve month high of $283.51. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

