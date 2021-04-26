New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $87.54 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,041 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of CSX worth $87,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $18,244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in CSX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

CSX stock opened at $103.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $103.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.