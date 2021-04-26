New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $94.22 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,661 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Stryker worth $94,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Stryker by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,304,000 after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.05.

SYK stock opened at $267.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

