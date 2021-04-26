New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $97.34 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 170,258 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of General Motors worth $97,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 43.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in General Motors by 40.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $57.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58. General Motors has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

