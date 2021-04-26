New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,099 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of CME Group worth $83,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $207.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $216.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.