New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Equinix worth $73,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $827.89.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total transaction of $653,206.67. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,135.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $718.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $673.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $713.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.