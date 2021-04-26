New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,176 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of The Progressive worth $71,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its stake in The Progressive by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 15,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $100.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.28. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

