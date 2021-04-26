New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 21,696 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,696 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $90,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.48.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $133.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.81 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.34 and its 200 day moving average is $125.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

