New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,997 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $102,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.04.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $153.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.61. The company has a market cap of $95.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -850.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

