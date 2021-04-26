New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711,934 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 193,833 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of HP worth $54,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in HP by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after buying an additional 647,277 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of HP by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 179,277 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $6,810,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

HPQ stock opened at $34.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $34.61.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

