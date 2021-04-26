New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,833 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,833 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $79,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $3,789,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL opened at $313.79 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $316.29. The stock has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.91.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.