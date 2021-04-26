New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,032 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,032 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Kimberly-Clark worth $54,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NYSE KMB opened at $132.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

