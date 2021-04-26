New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,713 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,046 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 16,713 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of EOG Resources worth $56,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 288.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $126,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,239 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $142,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $69.06 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

