New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 17,455 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,455 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Fiserv worth $82,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.72.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV stock opened at $126.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average is $112.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $126.52. The firm has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

