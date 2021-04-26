New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 17,968 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,968 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Waste Management worth $54,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management stock opened at $135.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average of $118.63. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $136.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

