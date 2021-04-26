New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,092 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,092 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Illinois Tool Works worth $73,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE ITW opened at $228.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.66 and a 52 week high of $229.38. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.76.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.