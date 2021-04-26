New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 251,538 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,411,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 251,538 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Verizon Communications worth $314,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in Verizon Communications by 36.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 35,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 102,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.30 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

