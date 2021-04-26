New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 34,998 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,998 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $72,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 64,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 58,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 64,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,331 shares of company stock worth $5,558,653. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $121.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $121.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

