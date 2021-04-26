New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 55,931 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,931 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Dominion Energy worth $69,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE D opened at $79.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,969.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

