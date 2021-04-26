New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,350 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Intuitive Surgical worth $102,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $852,020,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,989,000 after purchasing an additional 83,989 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $875.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $492.00 and a 52 week high of $893.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $750.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $756.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

