New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,301 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $57,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 138,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.33.

IDXX opened at $559.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $499.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.01. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $263.95 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.40, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

