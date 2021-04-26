New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 85,784 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798,985 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 85,784 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $59,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $36.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of -405.95 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.47.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

