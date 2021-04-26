New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,672 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,672 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Parker-Hannifin worth $54,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.79.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $318.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.33 and a 200 day moving average of $274.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $130.68 and a 12 month high of $323.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

