New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,300 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Northrop Grumman worth $62,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $342.04 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $352.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.94.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

