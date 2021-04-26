New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,400 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Dollar General worth $60,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $2,897,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $213.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $172.66 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.73.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

