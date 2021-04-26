New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Crown Castle International worth $90,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Crown Castle International by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,167,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,252,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.62.

CCI stock opened at $187.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.07 and a 200 day moving average of $162.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 116.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $188.13.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at $22,381,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

